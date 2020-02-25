N.K. paper rejects foreign aid amid stalled nuclear talks
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Tuesday called for independence from outside help, saying that having illusions about aid from "imperialists" like the United States would lead to "self-destruction."
Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper, made the appeal as Pyongyang braces for a protracted battle against crippling international sanctions amid stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S.
"Imperialists are trying to constrain and subjugate other countries' economic growth by controlling the thread of life on their economy and interests through assistance," the paper said in an article.
"Having any illusion about imperialists' assistance would represent self-destruction," it added.
It accused the U.S. of imperialism, saying that it once promised to lift sanctions on a Middle East country in the early 1990s and offer assistance but that was nothing but a "cunning plot" to seek profits.
North Korea has emphasized the importance of self-reliance in economic and military buildup as the prospects for sanctions relief remain bleak after the no-deal summit between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February last year.
North Korea had hoped that progress in denuclearization talks would result in the easing or lifting of sanctions imposed on it and help rejuvenate its anemic economy.
