PM calls for extraordinary measures to contain virus
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday called for extraordinary efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak that is at a critical juncture this week.
"This week is a critical juncture to assess whether it will spread nationwide or not," Chung said presiding over a Cabinet meeting.
"The government raised the crisis alert to the highest level on Sunday. Preemptive and active measures are needed more than ever," he added.
He called for swift virus testing of the followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which about 60 percent of the nation's COVID-19 cases are linked.
The religious sect agreed to provide a complete list of its members and their contact numbers to the government, the health authorities said earlier Tuesday.
He instructed the virus response headquarters to conduct the tests on them promptly and disclose related information to the public.
Chung also called for measures to ensure a stable supply of protective masks, as the Cabinet deliberated on a proposal to limit mask exports to 10 percent of the total output and distribute 50 percent through government and public organizations.
Chung was set to head to the southeastern city of Daegu after the meeting. The bulk of the nation's virus cases have occurred in the city and nearby North Gyeongsang Province. He will stay there for the time being to lead containment efforts.
"The current situation is not just a matter of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, but a national problem, which we need to cope with in a pan-governmental way," he said.
