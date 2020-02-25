Border observatory, memorial hall shut down amid virus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it has temporarily shut down an observatory and a memorial hall near the inter-Korean border as part of a precaution against the fast spreading coronavirus.
The Odusan Unification Observatory offering a view over the border region in North Korea and the memorial hall for those kidnapped to the North during the 1950-53 Korean War will be closed to the public from Tuesday, according to the ministry.
The shutdown is intended to help nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the number of infection cases has soared to around 900, with confirmed deaths reaching nine as of Tuesday morning.
South Korea recently put the country on the highest level of alert against the virus.
On Monday, the ministry said that it will postpone planned tours for diplomats, North Korean defectors and others to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom as part of preventive efforts against the infectious disease.
