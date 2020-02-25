Go to Contents
To curb virus, 2 S. Korean football clubs to host continental matches without spectators

14:07 February 25, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean football clubs participating in a continental tournament announced Tuesday they will play their upcoming home matches behind closed doors, joining the rest of the sporting community in a fight against the novel coronavirus.

FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai FC of the K League said their next group stage matches in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League will be played without spectators.

This file photo from Feb. 19, 2020, shows mask-wearing fans attending an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match between the home team Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Vissel Kobe at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

FC Seoul will host Chiangrai United of Thailand in Group E action at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital. Ulsan's Group F match against Perth Glory of Australia will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

There are two other K League clubs in the tournament: Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Group G and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group H. Their next home matches will be in April.

On Monday, the K League recommended these four participating teams hold their AFC home games without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19.

