Imported commercial car sales fall 13 pct in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 13 percent last month from a year earlier as demand remained weak amid a slowing economy, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 379 units in January from 435 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
KAIDA started to release monthly sales figures that include figures for dump trucks starting this month as the association only began to add those numbers to its commercial vehicle sales tally in January last year.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.
