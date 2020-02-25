Hanwha remains in red in Q4
15:35 February 25, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 435.4 billion won (US$ 359.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the October-December period was 114.8 billion, compared with a loss of 13.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2 percent to 12.72 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
