Hanwha 2019 net income down 71.1 pct. to 231.1 bln won
15:35 February 25, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 231.1 billion won (US$ 190.9 million), down 71.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 37.7 percent on-year to 1.12 trillion won. Annual sales increased 3.4 percent to 50.41 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
