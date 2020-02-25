(2nd LD) Ex-president released following re-appeal
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak was released from jail on Tuesday, six days after he was put into custody following a court ruling, as he re-appealed the recent ruling.
"(The court) suspends the detention from Feb. 25 until the Supreme Court rules on the re-appeal case," Seoul High Court said, adding that Lee must remain at his home in southern Seoul.
The release of the 78-year-old former chief executive comes after the appellate court sentenced him to 17 years in prison last week on charges of bribery and embezzlement. He was taken back into custody after he was released on bail on health concerns in March 2019.
Lee is known to have cited relevant law to get released through his re-appeal.
The former president has been mired in bribery and embezzlement allegations in connection with his brother's auto parts company, DAS, becoming the fourth ex-South Korean leader to be criminally convicted.
He has denied the allegations, repeating his claim that he is not the owner of DAS.
