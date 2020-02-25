S. Korea reports 1st death of foreign national; coronavirus fatalities reach 11
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A Mongolian national in South Korea on Tuesday became the first foreigner in the country confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus, health authorities said.
The 35-year-old male, who had a history of liver ailments, died in a hospital on the outskirts of Seoul, according to a statement from the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). He had tested positive for COVID-19.
Details of the exact cause of his death have not been disclosed. His doctors said that it would be logical to rule that the patient died because of his underlying illness.
The patient, suffering from hepatocirrhosis and end-stage renal failure, entered the country on Feb. 12 to receive a liver transplant.
South Korea has reported a total of 11 deaths, including three on Tuesday, according to the KCDC.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)