Korean-language dailies

-- Coronavirus infects hospitalized people en mass (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheer up Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province; let's overcome this together (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party spokesman mentions 'lockdown of Daegu,' resulting in strong backlash (Donga llbo)

-- China puts S. Korean visitors in quarantine (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Many countries impose entry bans on S. Koreans; foreign ministry makes belated plans (Segye Times)

-- 'Lockdown of Daegu' by ruling party triggers uproar among local residents (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't mentions 'containment' of Daegu, causing major backlash (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Daegu citizens make concerted efforts to overcome coronavirus epidemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Coronavirus fear spreads rapidly amid government's belated countermeasures (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Amid coronavirus epidemic, financial authorities grant grace period for not holding shareholders meetings (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Coronavirus epidemic causes world to avoid S. Koreans (Korea Economic Daily)

