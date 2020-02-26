(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 26)
Step up healthcare system
'Maximum containment' aimed at checking virus
The Moon Jae-in administration has decided to take "maximum containment" measures to stem the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province. This decision is part of the government's emergency steps against the roaring epidemic.
Such measures are more than necessary, given the ever-worsening situation in Daegu and the neighboring county of Cheongdo which were designated as "special care zones" to control the contagious virus effectively. The two areas have emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19. However, the maximum containment policy is different from a lockdown which China imposed on Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Health authorities here are struggling to prevent the further spread of the virus by taking more emergency steps. The 10th death from the novel coronavirus was reported Tuesday with the number of confirmed cases totaling 977. Over 80 percent of the cases took place in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. And many of them were linked to worship services of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.
The government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) have agreed to create a supplementary budget to support the fight against the epidemic and minimize its fallout on the economy. We hope the central government will exhaust every effort to cooperate with local authorities and medical institutions in bringing the virus under control.
Most of all, it is urgent to tighten the quarantine network. The nation was suddenly caught off guard last week when the 31st confirmed patient, a member of the Shincheonji Church, emerged as a suspected "super spreader." This showed that the network has become porous, despite the authorities' desperate efforts to prevent community transmission. That's why we should not lower our guard against the highly contagious virus.
No one can win the battle against any epidemic without an airtight quarantine system. As seen in the case of the 2015 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), it would be much more difficult to control an infectious disease once quarantine falls apart. So the authorities should go back to basics to reinforce the network.
It is also equally important to strengthen the healthcare system, particularly for public health, to diagnose and treat coronavirus patients. Four hospitals in Daegu and one in Cheongdo were shut down temporarily after patients tested positive for the virus. Also in Daegu, the nation's fourth-largest city, 10 emergency rooms were closed. If the quarantine system breaks down, hospitals could turn into ground zero for the fast spreading virus.
For this reason, the authorities must make all-out efforts to prevent doctors, nurses and other medical workers from contracting COVID-19. More than 20 medical staff have so far been infected with the virus, while 300 others have been quarantined.
Now it is imperative to designate major hospitals in cities and provinces as medical centers specializing in treating coronavirus patients. The authorities need to provide medical personnel and equipment to better cope with the epidemic. It is also necessary to separate coronavirus patients from other patients to ensure effective treatment and containment.
