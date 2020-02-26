Seoul stocks open sharply lower as virus cases continue to soar
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, one day after a brief rally, as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases here reached nearly 1,000. The Korean won dipped against the U.S. dollar as well.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 36.17 points, or 1.72 percent, to 2,067.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local stock market dipped nearly 4 percent on Monday, the sharpest fall in 16 months, followed by a 1.16 percent rebound in the following session as investors hunted bargains.
Overnight, the U.S. stock market also suffered a sharp decline over a possible COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 3.56 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite also sank 3.71 percent.
As of late Tuesday, the nation's total infections came to 977.
In South Korea, two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand, accounting for about 70 percent of the total cases in the country.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 2.42 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.76 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics moved down 1.75 percent.
Financial firms also tumbled, with Shinhan Financial losing 2.05 percent and KB Financial decreasing 2.17 percent. Samsung Life Insurance slid 1.29 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem sank 1.63 percent, and LG Household & Health Care dropped 1.16 percent. Leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific fell 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.35 won from the previous session's close.
