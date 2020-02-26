(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start

Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province. but the pace of infections had not been alarming until Feb. 18, when a 61-year-old woman who is tied to the Daegu religious sect tested positive for the virus. It is still unclear how the woman was infected with the virus.