No. of coronavirus cases in military unchanged at 18
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The number of service members infected with the new coronavirus remained at 18 on Wednesday, the defense ministry said amid its efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus in barracks.
As of 9 a.m., the number of COVID-19 cases among service personnel was the same as the previous day, while the country's total confirmed cases had risen to 1,146, including 11 deaths.
Of the 18, 13 are in the Army, three are in the Air Force and there is one each in the Navy and the Marine Corps, according to the ministry.
The ministry had quarantined around 9,230 service members at their bases as of Tuesday to stem the further spread of the new virus.
Of them, about 520 people have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder had recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu or surrounding regions, where a spike in confirmed cases has been reported over the past week.
