USFK service member confirmed with coronavirus

11:06 February 26, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) soldier stationed in South Korea's southeastern town of Chilgok tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first such case among its service personnel, the military said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old soldier at Camp Carroll is currently in self-quarantine at his off-base residence, according to USFK.

Among the USFK-related population, it is the second case after a 61-yer-old widow of a retired soldier residing in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

