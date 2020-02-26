Seoul stocks trade lower late Wednesday morning on virus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped more than 1 percent late Wednesday morning to offset the rebound from the previous session as investors avoided risky assets after the total number of infections here hovered above 1,100.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 27.75 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,075.86 as of 11:20 a.m.
So far, 12 people have died in South Korea from the virus, including a Mongolian national who was hospitalized for a liver transplant.
About 80 percent of confirmed cases came from two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.
The local stock market rebounded by 1.18 percent in the previous session on bargain hunting, but it opened lower on Wednesday led by foreigners' selling spree.
Nearly all segments traded in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 2.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 3.37 percent. LG Display slipped 1.69 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.5 percent, and LG Household & Health Care dropped 1.08 percent. Leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific decreased 2 percent.
Foodstuffs firms slightly gained ground on the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals amid the epidemic. CJ Cheiljedang increased 0.57 percent, and Ottogi climbed 1.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.50 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)