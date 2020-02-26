S. Korea urges Japan to refrain from 'excessive measures' over Tokyo's entry ban plans
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday called for Japan not to take "excessive measures" against South Korean tourists after Tokyo announced a plan to ban the entry of foreigners who have visited the South's city of Daegu and the nearby county over coronavirus concerns.
Reports have said Tokyo was set to impose the ban on those who have been in Daegu and the neighboring county of Cheongdo in the past two weeks. The Japanese government plans to approve the ban at a Cabinet meeting later in the day.
The plan comes a day after Tokyo raised its travel alert for the two areas, recommending its people against making non-essential trips there.
"We have stressed to the Japanese side that no excessive or unreasonable measures should be taken against our nationals and travelers, while explaining our efforts to contain COVID-19," the foreign ministry said. "We have asked the Japanese side for a cautious response."
The ministry said Tokyo informed Seoul of the planned entry ban in advance.
As of early Wednesday, South Korea had added 169 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 1,146, with 11 fatalities. About 80 percent of confirmed cases came from Daegu and Cheongdo.
Tokyo's latest decision comes on the heel of a string of entry restrictions on visitors from Korea by other foreign countries. So far, 16 countries have imposed entry bans, with 11 others having toughened quarantine processes.
