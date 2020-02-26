(LEAD) Japan joins other countries with entry ban of foreigners from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Japan joined Vietnam and Singapore on Wednesday in banning the entry of travelers with a record of recent visits to South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu and the nearby county of Cheongdo over coronavirus concerns.
In a government meeting, Tokyo approved the ban on those who have been in Daegu or Cheongdo in the past two weeks. Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, to which Cheongdo belongs, have been hit the hardest by the virus.
Japan's decision follows similar measures taken by Vietnam and Singapore.
Vietnam imposed an entry ban Tuesday, one day after it barred 18 South Korean tourists who flew to Da Nang from Daegu from entering the country.
Singapore put the entry ban into force earlier this week after raising its travel alert for the two areas recommending against making trips there.
Japan has also raised the travel alert level for the two areas.
About 80 percent of confirmed cases in South Korea came from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where Cheongdo is located, about 300-320 kilometers away from Seoul. As of Wednesday, South Korea had added 169 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 1,146, with 12 fatalities.
Japan has barred the entry of foreigners from China's Hubei province, where Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, is located, as well as Zhejiang province.
Following Japan's announcement on the entry ban, South Korea called for Japan not to take "excessive measures" against South Korean tourists.
"We have stressed to the Japanese side that no excessive or unreasonable measures should be taken against our nationals and travelers, while explaining our efforts to contain COVID-19," the foreign ministry said. "We have asked the Japanese side for a cautious response."
The ministry said Tokyo informed Seoul of the planned entry ban in advance.
Tokyo's latest decision comes on the heel of a string of entry restrictions on visitors from Korea by other foreign countries. So far, 16 countries have imposed entry bans, with 11 others having toughened quarantine processes.
