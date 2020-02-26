Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases spike past 1,100, tests on church followers start
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases topped 1,100 on Wednesday morning and the health authorities started testing about 210,000 followers of a religious sect at the center of rapid infections here.
The 169 additional cases brought the total cases to 1,146 from only 51 a week ago, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) USFK service member confirmed with coronavirus
SEOUL -- An American soldier stationed in the southeastern South Korean town of Chilgok tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea said Wednesday, marking the first case among USFK service personnel.
The 23-year-old soldier at Camp Carroll is currently in self-quarantine at his off-base residence, according to USFK. Chilgok, about 220 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is near the city of Daegu, where a coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly in recent days.
-----------------
S. Korea reports 12th coronavirus death as total cases jump past 1,100
SEOUL -- South Korea reported its 12th fatality from the new coronavirus and 169 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 1,146.
A 73-year-old man, a member of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu, died of COVID-19, according to the city government.
-----------------
S. Korea urges Japan to refrain from 'excessive measures' over Tokyo's entry ban plans
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday called for Japan not to take "excessive measures" against South Korean tourists after Tokyo announced a plan to ban the entry of foreigners who have visited the South's city of Daegu and the nearby county over coronavirus concerns.
Reports have said Tokyo was set to impose the ban on those who have been in Daegu and the neighboring county of Cheongdo in the past two weeks. The Japanese government plans to approve the ban at a Cabinet meeting later in the day.
-----------------
Seoul stocks trade lower late Wednesday morning on virus fears
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dropped more than 1 percent late Wednesday morning to offset the rebound from the previous session as investors avoided risky assets after the total number of infections here hovered above 1,100.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 27.75 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,075.86 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
PM vows timely, beefed-up response to new coronavirus in hard-hit Daegu
SEOUL -- South Korea's prime minister vowed Wednesday to mobilize all available resources to contain the fast spread of the new coronavirus in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu and its neighboring province in a timely manner.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is doing its best to implement intensified quarantine measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province where infections have surged in recent days, targeting curbing the spread within four weeks.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon to meet with political leaders on COVID-19 response
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is expected to hold a meeting with the leaders of South Korea's ruling and opposition parties at the National Assembly this week on the COVID-19 epidemic, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Moon plans to discuss the matter with Lee Hae-chan, head of the ruling Democratic Party; Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition United Future Party; and leaders of other major parties on Friday, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
