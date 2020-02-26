Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Chinese Amb. Xing says quarantine measures not intended only for Koreans
SEOUL -- Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said Wednesday that forcible quarantine measures by some provincial Chinese authorities were not intended only for South Koreans.
The measures raised the ire of South Koreans as they came despite Seoul's rejection of public calls for an across-the-board entry ban on Chinese tourists in line with Beijing's demand for "scientific" decisions on travel restrictions.
-----------------
Discussions under way on potential adjustment of S. Korea-U.S. exercises amid coronavirus: officials
SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. military authorities have been discussing the possible adjustment of their upcoming combined military exercises amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams have exchanged opinions on how to adjust their regular springtime exercises slated for March, as the COVID-19 virus has been spreading fast in South Korea in recent days.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Japan joins other countries with entry ban of foreigners from S. Korea's coronavirus hotspots
SEOUL -- Japan joined Vietnam and Singapore on Wednesday in banning the entry of travelers with a record of recent visits to South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu and the nearby county of Cheongdo over coronavirus concerns.
In a government meeting, Tokyo approved the ban on those who have been in Daegu or Cheongdo in the past two weeks. Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, to which Cheongdo belongs, have been hit the hardest by the virus.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae defends Moon's controversial remarks over containing virus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's statement earlier this month that the novel coronavirus outbreak would be over soon was intended to relieve public anxiety in consideration of relevant situations at that time, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
It was made before South Korea's fight against COVID-19 entered a totally new phase with the Feb. 18 revelation of the 31st patient, a 61-year-old woman believed to be "super spreader," a Cheong Wa Dae official stressed, speaking to reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. The resident of Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is a follower of the clandestine religious group, called Sincheonji, at the center of the fast community proliferation of the virus.
-----------------
(LEAD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
SEOUL -- Seoul has been considered a relatively safe zone compared to the southeastern city of Daegu where a mass outbreak of the new coronavirus has occurred, but fears are rising that infections could also worsen here after a church pastor was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported 169 news cases, bringing the total to 1,146, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
S. Korea to cut rent for firms in state industrial complexes amid virus spread
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it will offer a 30 percent discount for companies based in state-run industrial complexes to ease the burden on businesses hit by the fallout from the new coronavirus.
Under the measure, companies will receive a monthly discount of up to 1 million won (US$822) for a three-month period, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks again dip over fast-spreading virus
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell into another selling binge Wednesday after a brief rally the previous session as investors braced for growing woes over the spread of the new coronavirus here. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 26.84 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 2,076.77. Trading volume was high at 797 million shares worth 7.84 trillion won (US$6.44 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 587 to 266.
-----------------
UNC says hotlines with N.K. up and running despite new virus
SEOUL -- The United Nations Command (UNC) has said its hotlines with North Korea at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom are up and running around-the-clock despite the spread of the new coronavirus in South Korea.
"#COVID19 worries or not, UNC maintains a 24/7/365 presence in this building at the #JointSecurityArea," the U.S.-led command said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, referring to its joint duty office.
