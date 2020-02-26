S. Korea to cut rent for firms in state industrial complexes amid virus spread
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will offer a 30 percent discount for companies based in state-run industrial complexes to ease the burden on businesses hit by the fallout from the new coronavirus.
Under the measure, companies will receive a monthly discount of up to 1 million won (US$822) for a three-month period, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The ministry said 600 companies in state-run industrial complexes across the country are eligible for the temporary relief.
South Korea said it also plans to supply quarantine supplies, including protective masks and hand sanitizers, to local industrial complexes.
"We will continue to communicate closely with local businesses to quickly assess damage suffered by the companies and bolster our support," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said.
South Korea said it will especially make efforts to support businesses based in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province,
The virus has killed 12 people and infected 1,146 in South Korea. Among them, about 80 percent of confirmed cases come from two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.
South Korea's state-run Korea Industrial Complex said it will purchase sanitary items from 22 producers based in industrial complexes under its wing and supply them to around 20,000 workers stationed at small businesses at the Gumi National Industrial Complex, located in North Gyeongsang Province.
