5 companies to recall over 12,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and four other companies will voluntarily recall over 12,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.
Hyundai Motor, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Hanbul Motors -- the official importer of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles -- are recalling 12,463 units due to faulty components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty stop-and-go system in Hyundai's independent brand Genesis GV80 SUV, faulty turbocharger oil supply hose in Mercedes-Benz's AMG E 63 4MATIC+ Long sports car, faulty lighting control software in BMW's 118d hatchback and possible leakage of cooling water in Peugeot's DS3 Crossback 1.5 Blue HDi SUV, it said.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services Thursday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
