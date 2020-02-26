Seoul stocks again dip over fast-spreading virus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell into another selling binge Wednesday after a brief rally the previous session as investors braced for growing woes over the spread of the new coronavirus here. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 26.84 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 2,076.77. Trading volume was high at 797 million shares worth 7.84 trillion won (US$6.44 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 587 to 266.
On Monday, the index plunged by the sharpest in 16 months of nearly 4 percent as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases here tripled over the weekend. It was followed by a 1.18 percent rise as investors hunted bargains.
But market sentiment was again spooked by a continued surge in the number of new virus cases. So far, the country has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the virus.
"It is inevitable for the market to suffer a setback due to increased volatility and uncertainties due to the COVID-19," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Most confirmed cases here, meanwhile, are linked to a religious sect in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city, and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province, taking up roughly 80 percent.
Foreigners dumped a net 883 billion won, while institutions bought a net 786 billion won. Individuals scooped up a net 36.8 billion won.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics slipped 2.42 percent to 56,500 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 3.47 percent to 94,600 won.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 1.13 percent to 395,000 won, and top oil refiner SK Innovation moved down 2.04 percent to 120,000 won.
Pharmaceutical companies closed mixed, with Samsung BioLogics moving up 0.21 percent to 480,000 won, while Hanmi Pharmaceutical lost 0.19 percent to 265,500 won.
Top online portal operator Naver decreased 1.84 percent to 187,000 won, and its smaller rival Kakao shed 0.81 percent to 184,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,216.90 won against the greenback, down 6.60 won from the previous session's close. The Korean won closed at its lowest point in six months Monday.
colin@yna.co.kr
