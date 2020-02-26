(LEAD) Discussions under way on potential adjustment of S. Korea-U.S. exercises amid coronavirus: officials
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. military authorities have been discussing the possible adjustment of their upcoming combined military exercises amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams have exchanged opinions on how to adjust their regular springtime exercises slated for March, as the COVID-19 virus has been spreading fast in South Korea in recent days.
So far, 20 South Korean service personnel have been confirmed to have the virus, which led military authorities to quarantine more than 9,500 soldiers, and USFK also reported the first patient among its soldiers earlier in the day.
"Active discussions are under way between the two generals, and the result could be available around Thursday," a JCS official said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper earlier confirmed that the allies are looking to scale them down due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
"It could be either curtailing planned programs, or canceling or delaying the exercises as a whole," another official said, adding that the two sides will seek the best way to maintain their combined posture and that postponement appears to be the least probable option.
Seoul and Washington are scheduled to stage their computer-simulated "combined command post training (CCPT)" for about 10 days in March after Crisis Management Staff Training (CMST), which is a kind of lead-up to the event, according to military sources.
Though the two sides had held their large-scale springtime exercises of Key Resolve and Foal Eagle until 2018, they replaced them with a command post exercise last year named Dong Maeng without field maneuvers amid peace efforts involving North Korea.
