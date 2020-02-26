Go to Contents
IZ*ONE's 'Bloom*Iz' tops Oricon weekly overseas album chart

16:09 February 26, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- "Bloom*Iz," the new album by female K-pop band IZ*ONE has topped Japan's latest Oricon weekly overseas album chart, the band's third No. 1 on the chart.

The 12-track album's No. 1 victory on the Oricon weekly overseas album chart for the week of Feb. 17-23 follows two more No. 1s on the tally by IZ*ONE's two previous albums -- "Color*Iz" and "Heart*Iz."

Since its release on Feb. 17, "Bloom*Iz" has sold 356,313 copies in South Korea, a record-high first week album sales figure for any K-pop girl band.

The same album also landed fourth on Japan's Tower Records album sales chart while topping iTunes album charts in 15 countries and regions.

An image of IZ*ONE, provided by Off the Record (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

