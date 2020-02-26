N.K. airline resumes flights to Russia amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier has resumed flights between Pyongyang and the Russian port city of Vladivostok after they were suspended last month to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, its website showed Wednesday.
Air Koryo's JS271 flight departed from Pyongyang at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and the same aircraft, under flight number JS272, left Vladivostok at 12:30 p.m. the same day, according to the airline's website.
It is the first time Pyongyang has opened doors to a foreign country since late last month when it closed all ports of entry by land, sea or air as part of efforts to block the COVID-19 virus from spreading into the country.
The decision might suggest that the North appears to have determined it has entered into a stabilized phase in keeping the COVID-19 virus quarantine under control.
Air Koryo plans to operate the round-trip flight again on Friday with the same aircraft, the website showed.
The website, however, did not show whether flights to China have been resumed.
North Korea has not reported any case of COVID-19 virus infection, but it has called for nationwide efforts to prevent the virus from breaking out on its soil through intensified border controls and tightened quarantine processes.
Concerns are still lingering that North Korea could be more vulnerable as it shares a long and porous border with China and lacks key medical supplies and infrastructure to test and treat infected people.
