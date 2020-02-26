Defense chief asks for U.S. Congress support in defense cost-sharing negotiations
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has met with members of U.S. Congress and asked for their support for a prompt agreement in the two countries' defense cost-sharing negotiations, his office said Wednesday.
In meetings with the Congress members -- including Sen. James Inhofe, Sen. Cory Gardner, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Ted Yoho and Rep. Mike Kelly -- in Washington on Tuesday, Jeong explained the direct and indirect contributions Seoul has made to the stable stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on the peninsula, according to the ministry.
The series of meetings came one day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said South Korea can and should contribute more for the upkeep of the American troops during a joint press conference that followed their bilateral talks.
Since September, the two countries have held six rounds of negotiations. But they have yet to reach a deal amid Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's financial contribution.
Among other issues, Jeong said the furlough of Korean workers employed at the American military bases here should be avoided, asking the U.S. to review the use of the USFK budget to cover their salaries or reach a conditional deal on the wages part, it said.
On the same day, Jeong also met with members of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation and expressed gratitude for their interest in the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The foundation is leading a project to build a memorial wall in Washington with the names of some 36,000 American veterans etched into it to commemorate their sacrifice during the conflict.
