Short tracks worlds in Seoul postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The short track speed skating world championships scheduled to take place in Seoul next month have been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Wednesday that its World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, originally set for March 13-15, "cannot be staged as planned," amid the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in South Korea.
The annual competition was to be held at Mokdong Ice Rink in the South Korean capital, but the arena has been shut down until further notice in an effort to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
The ISU said because of limited available time slots and logistical challenges, determining a new schedule for the postponed event or relocating it altogether is "difficult to achieve."
"Before taking a final decision, the ISU will remain in close contact with the Korea Skating Union (KSU) and ISU members," the global skating federation said in a statement. "The ISU regrets that the most important annual short track event cannot be staged as planned but believes that, under the current circumstances, ISU members, skaters and fans will understand this decision."
The virus broke out in China two months ago and has now taken a foothold in South Korea, which has reported 1,261 cases, including 12 deaths, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
