No. of fully recovered virus patients reaches 24 in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea released two more novel coronavirus patients Wednesday after they were declared virus-free, bringing the total number of fully recovered cases here to 24.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's 37th and 51st patients were discharged from quarantine at their hospitals.
South Korea's 37th patient is a 47-year-old man in North Gyeongsang Province who was confirmed to be infected on Feb. 19.
The country's 51st patient is a 61-year-old woman who attended the Shincheonji church services in Daegu with the 31st patient, a probable "super spreader" who sparked mass infections.
They are the first two patients released from quarantine in Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, where more than 80 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases have been reported so far.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, South Korea has confirmed 1,261 novel coronavirus cases, with the nation's death toll reaching 12.
