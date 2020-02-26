Moon urges sufficient supply of masks for people amid virus spread
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for policy measures to provide South Koreans with a sufficient supply of face masks as the country grapples with the fast spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon issued the instruction after receiving a briefing from the country's finance minister, Hong Nam-ki, on the economic fallout of the epidemic and policy responses being undertaken, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
The most important thing is to ensure that the people "actually feel" the effects of such a policy, Moon told Hong.
Earlier in the day, the government began regulating the volume of exports of masks amid reports of supply shortages at home.
Under this move, effective until April 30, the government limits mask exports to a maximum of 10 percent of total output here.
Moon said the supply problem has been addressed to some extent and a key task is for people to know they can buy masks at any time.
Meanwhile, Hong's ministry is preparing to announce a set of measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the country's economy.
