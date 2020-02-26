AFC Champions League matches in S. Korea to be postponed due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Asian club football matches scheduled to be staged in South Korea next month are expected to be postponed due to fast-spreading novel coronavirus in the country, club officials here said Wednesday.
FC Seoul said they received a letter from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that their AFC Champions League Group E match against Chiangrai United of Thailand next week will be postponed. The AFC said it will announce a new date for the match later.
The K League 1 club was supposed to host Chiangrai next Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital. However, Chiangrai apparently told the AFC that they would not make their trip to South Korea due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
South Korea reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,261 from only 51 a week ago.
Chiangrai have sent a letter to Seoul saying that they want the match to be pushed back since their coaches and players need to be quarantined for two weeks under the Thai government's regulation if they visit South Korea.
Officials here said Ulsan Hyundai FC's AFC Champions League Group F match against Perth Glory of Australia next week is also likely to be postponed.
Ulsan, last year's K League 1 runners-up, are scheduled to host Perth Glory next Wednesday at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
According to officials, Perth Glory told Ulsan and the AFC that they are concerned about visiting South Korea due to the novel coronavirus.
Australia is one of the countries that has raised travel advisory alert regarding trips to South Korea.
Earlier this week, South Korea's professional football league decided to postpone the start of the 2020 season until further notice.
For four local clubs participating at the AFC Champions League, the K League office advised them to play their upcoming home matches behind closed doors.
Since the country's first case was confirmed on Jan. 20, South Korea has reported 1,261 cases of coronavirus infection, with 12 related deaths and 24 people having made full recoveries.
