-- Confirmed cases of new coronavirus reaches 1,261 in 37 days after outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae rejects calls for entry ban on Chinese over coronavirus (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases, enters long-term fight (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea reports 1,261 cases of coronavirus, even face masks cannot relieve people of stress (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't starts testing Shincheonji followers for coronavirus (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea reports 1,261 cases of coronavirus in 37 days after outbreak (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea confirms 1,261 cases of coronavirus, enters long-term fight against virus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 250 medical workers voluntarily head to Daegu to help city's fight to contain virus (Hankyoreh)

-- Discrimination against S. Koreans reported in China due to spread of coronavirus in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hundreds of medical workers voluntarily head to Daegu (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Need for extra budget against coronavirus urgent, but concerns over gov't financial soundness rise (Korea Economic Daily)

