Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun battles nerves for clean spring training start
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- There may have been more butterflies inside Kim Kwang-hyun's stomach than fans in the stands during the South Korean pitcher's first spring training start for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 31-year-old left-hander battled those nerves to throw two clean innings against the Miami Marlins in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). The big league rookie, who's spent the past dozen seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), has now tossed three scoreless innings in spring with five strikeouts.
Kim made his spring training debut in relief against the New York Mets last Saturday, and this was his first start for the Cardinals.
"I think I was more nervous today than my last outing in relief," Kim told South Korean reporters outside the club house at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. "I was able to follow my usual routine as a starter. I think this was a good experience for me and should help me for my next game."
Kim got a strikeout and two groundouts in the first, and then struck out two more batters and induced an infield pop fly in the second. No ball left the infield against the southpaw, who touched 94 mph with his fastball.
Kim also worked with the Cardinals' future Hall of Fame catcher, Yadier Molina, for the first time. Kim credited the nine-time Gold Glove winner for helping right the ship after some shaky moments early on.
"I often have trouble getting out of the gate in the first inning, and I didn't like the location of my first two pitches," Kim said. "But then Molina made me settle down, and I was able to find my rhythm quickly. I knew I could trust him 100 percent, and I could see why people regard him as the best catcher."
In a scrum with Cardinals' beat writers, Kim said he worked fast because he wanted to give his fielders a break, and he knew Major League Baseball wanted to speed up the game. Kim also quipped that he was trying to get reporters home faster.
