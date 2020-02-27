Trump says it's not the right time to put travel restrictions on S. Korea
09:09 February 27, 2020
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's not the right time to put additional travel restrictions on South Korea over the coronavirus.
Trump was asked at a White House press briefing whether he is considering restricting travel to and from South Korea, Italy and other countries affected by COVID-19.
"At the right time we may do that," the president said. "Right now it's not the right time."
