Army civilian worker tests positive for coronavirus

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- An Army civilian worker based in the southeastern city of Changwon tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 21, the defense ministry said.
Of the remaining 20 patients, 13 are in the Army, five are in the Air Force, one in the Navy and one in the Marine Corps, it added.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, South Korea had 1,261 confirmed cases, which includes 12 deaths.
In order to stem the further spread of the potentially deadly virus into the barracks, around 9,500 service members are quarantined at their bases.
Of them, about 540 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder had recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu or surrounding regions, where a spike in confirmed cases has been reported over the past week.
Following the first confirmed case among its service personnel Friday, the ministry has halted off-installation drills and physical examinations for potential draftees. It has also restricted all enlisted soldiers from vacationing, staying outside their base and meeting visitors.
