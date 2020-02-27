S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming combined exercises over coronavirus concerns: CFC
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said Thursday.
The two sides had initially planned to stage their computer-simulated combined command post training in March but decided to put it off "in light of the ROK government's declaration of the highest alert level 'severe' on COVID-19 ... until further notice," according to the Combined Forces Command (CFC).
It marks the first time that the allies have decided to modify their combined exercises due to health issues.
