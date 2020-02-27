S. Korea bolsters quarantine measures at power plants amid coronavirus scare
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has strengthened quarantine measures at local power plants to prevent a possible lock down of such facilities amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
Officials set up thermal cameras at all power plants across the country to detect employees and visitors with fevers, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The measure is part of precautions meant to ensure operations of power plants are not disrupted.
South Korea has secured some 2,500 workers in reserve in case employees deployed at local power plants are infected with the novel coronavirus.
South Korea has a backup center near Seoul in case operation of its main power control center in the southwestern city of Naju is disrupted due to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached 1,595 as of Thursday morning, up 334 from a day earlier.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)