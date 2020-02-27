Go to Contents
U.S. State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to S. Korea

10:21 February 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea to the second-highest level Wednesday, urging Americans to reconsider travel over concerns about the coronavirus.

The travel advisory was raised by one notch to Level 3 on a four-tier scale, according to its website.

South Korea has reported 1,595 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths.

This AFP file photo shows the U.S. Department of State in Washington. (Yonhap)

