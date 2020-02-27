Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Uplus #AR

LG Uplus signs global partnership on AR solutions

10:44 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecommunication firm, said Thursday it has signed a partnership with leading companies in the augmented reality (AR) sector to provide better services with its 5G network.

LG Uplus said it has joined hands with AR software startup Spatial Systems Inc., mobile AR headset maker Nreal and mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop 5G-based AR collaboration solutions.

Japanese telecom giant KDDI Corp. and Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG are also project partners, according to LG Uplus.

The joint effort targets combining each company's technology and developing services so that people can communicate and share content on AR platforms in real time. LG Uplus will provide its know-how on 5G technology.

South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier has been one of the companies actively expanding its presence in the AR sector. Last month, it announced a partnership with Google on AR content development.

This photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. on Feb. 27, 2020, shows an augmented reality (AR) service with a 3D virtual avatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK