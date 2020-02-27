Final group of Wuhan evacuees released after two-week quarantine
ICHEON, South Korea, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Koreans and their Chinese family members evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan was released from a temporary facility on Thursday after a two-week quarantine.
Since being airlifted by South Korea's third and final evacuation flight on Feb. 12, 147 people have been in isolation at a state-designated facility in Icheon, south of Seoul. One non-evacuee also voluntarily stayed at the institute to take care of her grandchildren.
All evacuees tested negative for the new coronavirus that originated in China. South Korea has reported 1,595 confirmed cases and 13 deaths since the outbreak in January.
South Korea evacuated nearly 700 South Koreans in Wuhan in two groups on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and they were put under a 14-day quarantine at facilities in either Jincheon or Asan, both in the country's central areas. Two evacuees tested positive for the virus later.
South Korea is striving to contain the fast spread of COVID-19, with the bulk of infections being reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and its adjacent county of Cheongdo.
