Conservative pastor cancels weekend rally amid virus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- A conservative pastor who has led anti-government rallies in the city center announced Thursday that he will cancel another protest scheduled for this weekend amid rising concerns over COVID-19 infections.
In a YouTube clip posted earlier in the day, Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon said an organization he is leading has decided to cancel a March 1 rally "to ease people's concerns amid the spreading virus."
The conservative pastor has led weekly rallies on both Saturdays and Sundays at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, with a mass rally scheduled in line with March 1 Independence Movement Day.
The mass gatherings have stoked concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, with most of the participants being senior citizens who are known to be more vulnerable to the pneumonia-like illness.
The Seoul city government has banned rallies at major public squares and parts of the city center, citing the need to protect "public safety and health." The Seoul police have also warned against holding the weekend rallies.
The conservative pastor has been detained since Monday for breaching the election law by asking participants in a street rally last year to support a specific political party in April's general election.
A Seoul court is set to decide later Thursday whether to keep Jun in custody.
