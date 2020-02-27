Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to throw 40-45 pitches in 1st spring start
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin is expected to throw around 40 to 45 pitches in his spring training debut in Florida.
Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on Wednesday (local time) that the South Korean left-hander will be kept under the half-century mark in pitch count in his first spring start with the new club. Ryu will face the Minnesota Twins in Dunedin at 1:07 p.m. Thursday local, or 3:07 a.m. Friday in Seoul.
If Ryu can make a relatively quick work of the first inning, 40 to 45 pitches should get him two innings.
After seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ryu signed a four-year, US$80 million contract with the Blue Jays in December, becoming the highest-paid pitcher in franchise history. Barring injury, Ryu will be the Jays' Opening Day starter come March 26 against the Boston Red Sox.
Ryu led Major League Baseball with a 2.32 ERA last year and finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting.
The Jays have played five preseason games so far and, including split squad games, they're scheduled to play 28 more before the start of the regular season.
