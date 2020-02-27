Seoul stocks trade turns to losses late Thursday morning on virus fear
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped nearly 1 percent late Thursday morning after the country reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nation's total infections to 1,595.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 15.78 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,060.99 as of 11:20 a.m.
The local stock market opened nearly flat earlier in the session as investors sat on the sidelines over the additional outbreaks of the COVID-19 in the country.
So far, 12 people have died in South Korea from the new fast-spreading virus that originated in China. More than half the newly confirmed cases are linked to a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics moved down 1.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.69 percent. LG Electronics lost 0.79 percent to reach 62,800 won.
Top chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.39 percent and LG Household & Health Care dropped 2.27 percent. Leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific decreased 2.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session's close.
