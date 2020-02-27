Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases center on hardest-hit Daegu, church followers
SEOUL -- South Korea reported another daily spike in the number of new infections of the new coronavirus on Thursday, and more additional cases may be identified in the hardest-hit city of Daegu and its neighboring regions as virus tests started on more than 210,000 members of a religious sect at the center of the rapid spread.
The whopping 334 new cases took the nation's total infections to 1,595, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming combined exercises over coronavirus concerns: CFC
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said Thursday.
The two sides had initially planned to stage their computer-simulated combined command post training in March but decided to put it off "until further notice" in light of Seoul's decision to raise its alert rating to "severe," the highest level, over COVID-19, according to the Combined Forces Command (CFC).
-----------------
(3rd LD) Trump says it's not right time to put travel restrictions on S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's not the right time to put travel restrictions on South Korea over the coronavirus.
Trump was asked at a White House press briefing whether he is considering restricting travel to and from South Korea, Italy and other countries affected by COVID-19.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to S. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea to the second-highest level Wednesday, urging Americans to reconsider travel over concerns about the coronavirus.
The travel advisory was raised by one notch to Level 3 on a four-tier scale, according to its website. Level 4 advises Americans not to travel to the designated country.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK stands pat amid looming virus fallout, again cuts growth outlook
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday kept its policy rate steady amid the growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak but again slashed its growth outlook after just three months in the face of mounting uncertainties.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) left the base rate frozen at the current 1.25 percent.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK cuts growth outlook to 2.1 pct on fallout from coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank lowered its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to 2.1 percent on Thursday as the fast-spreading coronavirus may have a far-reaching impact on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The downward revision came as the COVID-19 outbreak is feared to badly hurt the economy, which was earlier expected to grow 2.3 percent this year.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Britain cancels FM talks with S. Korea
SEOUL -- A planned meeting in London between the foreign ministers of South Korea and Britain was called off at the last minute due to a scheduling problem on the British side, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had been scheduled to hold talks with her British counterpart, Dominic Raab, on Wednesday (London time) as part of her five-day trip to Europe to attend conferences on human rights and disarmament.
-----------------
