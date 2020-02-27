Go to Contents
No genetic mutation in new coronavirus found: KCDC

13:59 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health authorities said Thursday they have not found a genetic mutation in the new coronavirus so far, suggesting that the possibility of developing medications, including vaccines, may be easier than what has been thought.

The result came after an interim analysis of six genes from the virus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

South Korea reported 334 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the nation's total infections to 1,595. So far, 13 people in South Korea have died from the virus that emerged in China.

