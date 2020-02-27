With 2 scoreless spring outings, Kim Kwang-hyun well positioned for spot in Cardinals' rotation
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- With consecutive scoreless appearances in his first camp with the St. Louis Cardinals, South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun has put himself in a strong position to win a spot in the rotation.
Kim, who joined the Cardinals on a two-year deal in December after 12 seasons in South Korea, pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the New York Mets last Saturday in Florida. He struck out two and walked a batter in what was his first spring training outing.
Then in his first spring start Wednesday in Florida, Kim shut down the Miami Marlins for two perfect innings, striking out three and now allowing the ball to leave the infield.
Of seven Cardinals pitchers in that game, an 8-7 win for the Marlins, Kim was the only one not to allow a hit.
That's two games, three hitless innings, five strikeouts and one walk for Kim. Granted, these numbers constitute a small sample size. But for someone like Kim, who has to prove himself as a big league rookie despite his strong Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) credentials, every appearance counts. Pitchers on the bubble for a rotation spot only get so many opportunities in spring, anyway.
Kim was an MVP-winning, top-end starter for most of his KBO career with the SK Wyverns. But when he was negotiating with the Cardinals, he told them he'd be open to pitching out of the bullpen. The Cardinals invested US$8 million in guaranteed money in the 31-year-old lefty partly because of that flexibility, after shunning other free agent pitchers who wanted to be assured of spots in the rotation.
The Cardinals promised Kim they'd give him every opportunity to win a starting job, and he entered camp vying for what appeared to be one last place in the rotation that returned four starters from a season ago: Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas. Carlos Martinez, a two-time All-Star as a starter who served as a closer in 2019 and wanted to rejoin the rotation, looked to be Kim's chief and perhaps only real competition.
But then Mikolas developed some elbow problems at the onset of camp and he'll miss the start of the regular season. With two spots suddenly up for grabs, manager Mike Shildt expanded the pool of candidates to include pitchers who either made some spot starts in 2019 or pitched exclusively in relief last year and now want to crack the rotation. John Gant, Ryan Helsley, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Austin Gomber and Genesis Cabrera are all in the mix.
Martinez was shaky in his first outing last Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings, but he will probably get some benefit of the doubt because of his credentials as a former staff ace.
Gant and Helsley have each thrown two shutout innings, with Gant, who made 19 starts in 2018 but none in 2019, having done so in a start. Gomber gave up a run on three hits in two innings in his one start so far this spring. Ponce de Leon has thrown two shutout innings in his one relief appearance in preseason. The right-hander made eight starts in 2019.
With the Cardinals playing split squad games on Wednesday, as Kim took on the Marlins, Cabrera faced the Houston Astros. The 23-year-old left-hander, who recorded a save earlier in spring, pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts this time.
Of these candidates, Kim, Cabrera and Gomber are left-handers. Gomber started 11 games for the Cardinals in 2018 but only made 12 minor league appearances last year, with zero outing for the big league club, due to left biceps and shoulder injuries. Cabrera made his major league debut last year and has just two starts to his credit.
Kim is the oldest of the bunch -- he's the only in his 30s -- and brings more than a decade of professional experience as a starter. While Kim remains open to any role the team asks him to take on, he also made it known on Wednesday, however subtly, that he wanted to show people he can be a big league starter.
"I tried to change speeds with all my pitches, like a starting pitcher should, and my teammates told me later that they were impressed with that," Kim said. "I may only throw curveball and slider as my breaking pitches, but over the years of starting, I've learned how to change their speeds. That experience helped me maintain control today."
The Cardinals haven't had a full-time left-handed starter since Jaime Garcia in 2016. In three seasons since then, they have received just 14 starts combined from southpaws.
