(4th LD) S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases centered on hardest-hit Daegu, church followers
SEOUL -- South Korea reported another daily spike in the number of new infections of the new coronavirus on Thursday, and more additional cases may be identified in the hardest-hit city of Daegu and its neighboring regions as virus tests started on more than 210,000 members of a religious sect at the center of the rapid spread.
The whopping 334 new cases took the nation's total infections to 1,595, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
SEOUL -- The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases in the southeastern city of Daegu surpassed 1,000 on Thursday, data showed, with the increases likely to continue for a while as more test results of citizens who are followers of the virus-hit Shincheonji religious group are being released.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of 1,595 people were infected with the COVID-19 virus in South Korea as of 9 a.m., up a whopping 334 from a day earlier.
(LEAD) China, 11 more countries restrict travel from S. Korea over coronavirus concern
SEOUL -- About a dozen additional countries and parts of China have slapped entry restrictions on travelers from South Korea, and the United States has raised its travel warning for its Asian ally as the wave of new coronavirus cases in the country showed no signs of let-up.
The State Department's travel advisory was raised by one notch to Level 3, the second-highest on a four-tier scale. Level 4 advises people not to travel to the designated country. The U.S. has not put any entry restrictions from travelers from South Korea, however.
(3rd LD) U.S. State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to S. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea to the second-highest level Wednesday, urging Americans to reconsider travel over concerns about the coronavirus.
The travel advisory was raised by one notch to Level 3 on a four-tier scale, according to its website. Level 4 advises Americans not to travel to the designated country.
(LEAD) Big Protestant churches have no plan to cancel services despite outbreak
SEOUL -- Many big Protestant churches in Seoul have still remained reluctant to suspend their Sunday services this coming weekend, raising concerns over possible mass infections of the coronavirus.
Yeouido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, the biggest Christian church in South Korea with 560,000 followers, has stopped holding weekday public events and gatherings of its worshipers other than the authorized services.
Preseason baseball games wiped out by coronavirus
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league canceled all of its preseason games on Thursday in response to the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections across the country.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that all 50 preseason games, scheduled to run from March 14 to 24, will be wiped out, as baseball joins a series of other sports in canceling or postponing key events for spring.
(2nd LD) BOK cuts growth outlook to 2.1 pct on fallout from coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank lowered its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to 2.1 percent on Thursday as the fast-spreading coronavirus may have a far-reaching impact on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The downward revision came as the COVID-19 outbreak is feared to badly hurt the economy, which was earlier expected to grow 2.3 percent this year.
S. Koreans' work hours edge down in 2019
SEOUL -- Average work hours in South Korea decreased 0.5 percent last year as the country enforced a shorter workweek system, government data showed Thursday.
According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor's survey, the average South Korean employee worked 1,957 hours in 2019, 10 hours less than the previous year.
(LEAD) KT&G wins US$1.8 bln tobacco export deal in Middle East
SEOUL -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Thursday it has bagged a US$1.8 billion cigarette supply deal in the Middle East.
In the deal, KT&G will supply its traditional cigarette products to Alokozay International Ltd. until June 30, 2027, the company said in a statement.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks finish lower on coronavirus sell-off
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as foreigners became net sellers for the fourth consecutive session amid the growing number of patients infected with the new coronavirus here. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 21.88 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 2,054.89, its lowest level since the 2,044.61 posted on Oct. 11 last year.
