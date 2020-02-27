NSC members seek diplomacy on travel restrictions against S. Koreans
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday to ramp up diplomatic efforts to minimize inconvenience to its nationals traveling abroad in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
A number of foreign countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Koreans amid reports of a surge in the number of infections here.
In the weekly session of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), its members reviewed the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, according to a Cheong Wa Dae press release.
"In particular, (they) agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts so that our people would not suffer unfair treatment or disadvantages during overseas trips," it added.
The officials also discussed expanding the military's support for the country's fight against the virus. The press release gave no further details on the outcome of the NSC meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
