LG Chem sells photoresist biz to Chinese firm for 58 bln won

22:55 February 27, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's largest chemicals company, has sold its color photoresist business to a Chinese firm for 58 billion won (US$47.8 million), industry sources said Thursday.

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. said in a recent regulatory filing that its unit has signed a business transfer agreement with the Korean company.

The move is part of LG Chem's broader efforts to focus on its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) portfolio. The company earlier said it will close its LCD glass substrate business.

