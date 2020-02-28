(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin allows home run in up-and-down 1st spring start

After leading all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA and finishing second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ryu signed a four-year, US$80 million deal with Toronto. As the highest-paid pitcher in franchise history, Ryu has already been pegged as the Opening Day starter, barring injury. The main objective for the oft-injured 32-year-old is to finish his first camp with the new club healthy.